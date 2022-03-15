3rd Circ. Says NJ Landlords' Challenge To Virus Order Is Moot

By Matthew Santoni (March 15, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A group of landlords challenging an expired New Jersey COVID-19 emergency order allowing tenants to apply security deposits to past-due rents had their suit dismissed as moot by the Third Circuit, which reasoned that the order had expired and was unlikely to be repeated. The unanimous panel tossed the lawsuit, brought by various residential landlords against Gov. Phil Murphy over Executive Order 128, since the order and the statewide pandemic emergency had ended while the appeal was pending. "Generally, we do not dismiss a case as moot if the defendant voluntarily ceases allegedly improper behavior but can return to it at...

