HIV Status Not Enough To Halt Deportation, 5th Circ. Says

By Max Jaeger (March 15, 2022, 2:25 PM EDT) -- A recent HIV diagnosis alone does not put a Mexican national at greater risk of state-sanctioned violence if he's returned home, the Fifth Circuit ruled Monday in a unanimous published opinion denying the man's asylum bid. The petitioner told the panel his case should be reopened, arguing conditions for the LGBT community in Mexico have degraded since his initial application and that his HIV status puts him at risk for anti-gay violence. He cited a 2018 U.S. Department of State report on Mexico mentioning violence targeting LGBT persons in its preamble, whereas a 2007 edition did not. Yet the appeals court found this insufficient....

