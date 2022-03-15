Florida Restaurant Loses Virus Coverage Suit

By Carolina Bolado (March 15, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has dismissed a COVID-19 coverage suit by the owner of a Beef O'Brady's restaurant, ruling that because its premises did not suffer direct physical damage by government-ordered closures, the insurer does not have to cover the restaurant's losses. U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers on Monday granted Southern-Owners Insurance Co.'s request to toss the suit by TL Goodson LLC, which owns and operates a Beef O'Brady's in Escambia County, Florida, and sought to recoup income lost from March to May 2020, when restaurants and other businesses were ordered shut to curb the spread of the coronavirus....

