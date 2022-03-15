Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

San Jose Casino's Virus Suit Doomed By 9th Circ. Precedent

By Ben Zigterman (March 15, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A San Jose casino lost its bid for COVID-19 coverage after a California federal judge agreed with Zurich American Insurance Co. that the casino did not allege a "direct physical loss of or damage to" its property that would warrant coverage.

U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila said Monday that Sutter's Place's case is nearly identical to that of a California children's retailer's that the Ninth Circuit rejected last year.

In Mudpie Inc. v. Travelers Casualty Insurance, the Ninth Circuit ruled in October that physical loss or damage requires a physical alteration that COVID-19 doesn't cause.

"Mudpie II's relevant policy provisions...

Case Information

