Firm DQ'd From Representing Pa. County In Antitrust Case

By PJ D'Annunzio (March 15, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has disqualified law firm Mette Evans & Woodside from representing York County in an antitrust suit between two prison phone services, reasoning that counsel's entry could be a means of manipulating the courts by forcing another judge to recuse himself from the case due to the firm being on his conflict list. However, U.S. District Judge Jennifer P. Wilson on Monday declined Smart Communications Holding Inc.'s request to have the case reassigned to the original judge, U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner. According to Judge Wilson's opinion, the court doesn't have the authority to reassign cases to specific judges....

