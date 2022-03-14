Judge Orders New Rules For Unaccompanied Migrant Kids

By Mike LaSusa (March 14, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement must come up with new policies to protect the constitutional rights of unaccompanied migrant children in its custody, a California federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee said ORR had improved some of its policies since a group of migrant youngsters sued the agency in 2018, claiming they were unfairly denied opportunities to be released to a relative, live in less-restrictive housing or communicate with counsel. But those improvements haven't fully addressed the due process issues the migrants identified, the judge said. "Some minors in ORR...

