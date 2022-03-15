Texas Doc Isn't Immune In Life Support Malpractice Suit

By Mike Curley (March 15, 2022, 12:59 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge won't let a Fort Worth doctor escape claims that she wrongfully took a patient off life support, saying that she hasn't shown that she has qualified immunity as a government agent in this case. In an order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge John McBryde denied a summary judgment motion from Dr. Theresa M. Duane in a suit from Berman De Paz Gonzalez and Emerita Martinez-Torres, who sued on behalf of their deceased son, Berman De Paz-Martinez. While Duane is considered a government actor because she works at a government-owned hospital, her motion fails to address other needed...

