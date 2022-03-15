Ga. Judges Remand Unemployment Denial In COVID-19 Case

By Kelcey Caulder (March 15, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appellate panel has determined that a lower court wrongly backed the state labor department's denial of a woman's unemployment benefits after she left her job as a medical clinic front office worker out of fear that she might contract COVID-19. The Georgia Court of Appeals on Monday found that neither the lower court nor the Georgia Department of Labor properly considered whether Jenny Butler was entitled to benefits under an emergency rule implemented during the pandemic that says certain individuals unable to work during COVID-19 who expect to return to work later, including those with recognized medical conditions making...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS