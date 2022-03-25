McGonigle Nabs Ex-CFTC Attorney For Chicago Office

By Elise Hansen (March 25, 2022, 9:21 PM EDT) -- McGonigle PC has added Maggie Sklar, a former attorney for the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, as a partner in its Chicago office, where she'll advise financial services clients in a host of regulatory matters. Sklar said she will serve clients in the banking, commodities and securities space, advising them on regulatory compliance and investigations, as well as tackle work in emerging spaces such as digital assets and blockchain. She's also keen to advise financial services firms on their environmental, social and governance practices, both from a compliance perspective and in enforcement actions, she told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS