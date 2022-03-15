Fla. Nursing Home Hit With $12M Verdict Over E. Coli Bedsore

By Jonathan Capriel (March 15, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A Florida state jury has awarded $12.3 million to a 72-year-old woman in her lawsuit accusing an Orlando nursing home of negligent care by allowing bedsores to develop, with one so severe it caused a bone infection and later hospitalization. The jurors returned a verdict on Friday after a nearly 10-day trial in the Circuit Court of Orange County. The verdict found Life Care Centers of America Inc., which operates Life Care Center of Orlando, was 87% responsible for the injuries sustained by Carol Reed — a patient admitted to the home to recover from a leg fracture. The jury found she...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS