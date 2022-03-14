TV Cos. Say SAG-AFTRA's 'Baseless' Royalties Suit Must End

By Beverly Banks (March 14, 2022, 11:53 PM EDT) -- AT&T and DirecTV affiliates urged a California federal judge to toss SAG-AFTRA's suit alleging the companies owe union members royalties for a television show based on Stephen King's novel "Mr. Mercedes," saying in a motion filed Monday that the businesses are not contractually obligated to make the payments. AT&T Corp., DirecTV LLC and DirecTV subsidiary LABC Productions asked the court to dismiss SAG-AFTRA's December complaint accusing the companies of not paying royalties to union members working on the TV series based on King's popular novel. "SAG-AFTRA chose to proffer its allegations in such a haphazard manner in the hopes that the...

