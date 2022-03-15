5th Circ. Says Gas Co. Can Ditch Contract Sans FERC Review

By Morgan Conley (March 15, 2022, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has affirmed a Texas bankruptcy court decision that a natural gas producer could reject a gas transportation contract through its reorganization plan, standing by its precedent that breaching a pipeline contract doesn't require Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval. In a unanimous published decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Carolyn Dineen King, the Fifth Circuit sided with driller Ultra Resources Inc. in concluding that FERC approval wasn't needed for it to reject its natural gas transportation contract with Rockies Express Pipeline LLC through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan. FERC and the bankruptcy courts, two "congressionally constructed titans," have long...

