Choctaw Nation Ordered To Arbitrate Rx Claims With CVS

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 15, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge granted CVS Caremark's bid to compel it and the Choctaw Nation into arbitration over the tribe's allegations the pharmacy benefits program unlawfully denied reimbursement claims from the tribe for its members' prescriptions.

In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Susan M. Brnovich sided with CVS in its petition to move the lawsuit towards arbitration as the pharmacy and the tribe had agreed to do so back in 2004, regardless of the tribe's recent lawsuit against CVS in Oklahoma.

"The court finds that the delegation clause is clear and unmistakable; an arbitrator — not this court —...

