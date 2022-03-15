Biden Admin Tells High Court To Let It End 'Remain In Mexico'

By Mike LaSusa (March 15, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to upend a Fifth Circuit ruling that blocked the White House from ending a Trump-era policy known as "Remain in Mexico" that forces asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico while their claims are being processed. The administration argued the appeals court was wrong to rule that the Immigration and Nationality Act requires federal authorities to return migrants to Mexico when they can't be detained. Rather, the law says the secretary of Homeland Security "may" take that action, the administration said. "The plain meaning of that language vests the secretary with discretion to exercise...

