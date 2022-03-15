In One Of PTAB's Last CBM Rulings, Hulu Gets Patent Axed

By Britain Eakin (March 15, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- In one of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's final covered business method review decisions, the board found that Hulu showed that 57 claims in a SITO Mobile Ltd. media routing patent are invalid as abstract under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision. The PTAB determined that SITO's U.S. Patent No. 8,825,887 amounts to organizing human activity, meaning it falls into one of the categories that isn't eligible for patenting under Alice, the board said in a March 11 decision. Alice holds that abstract ideas implemented using a computer aren't patent-eligible under Section 101 of the Patent Act without an added...

