SentinelOne Nabs Cybersecurity Peer Attivo In $616.5M Deal

By Benjamin Horney (March 15, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- SentinelOne Inc. has agreed to buy private equity-backed peer Attivo Networks for $616.5 million, the companies said Tuesday, in a move meant to create a comprehensive provider of cybersecurity services. The transaction bolsters the buyer's portfolio through the addition of a company that provides identity threat detection services, something the companies say has become ever more important as businesses shift to a hybrid work model where employees are often using computers at home, according to a statement. The combination of Mountain View, California-based SentinelOne and Fremont, California-headquartered Attivo will result in a single entity capable of identifying and responding to cyber...

