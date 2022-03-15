Fraudulent Rental App Detection Biz Nabs $100M Series A

By McCord Pagan (March 15, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Snappt, a company that detects fraudulent rental applications, said Monday it raised $100 million in a Series A funding round that included Insight Partners. Los Angeles-based Snappt said in a statement the proceeds will be used to grow its market reach, accelerate product development and increase its sales and marketing. In 2021, the company's apartment unit and revenue saw growth of more than 700%, it said. "Our vision is to dramatically lower the number of fraudulent tenant applications that go undetected, helping our customers save millions in eviction costs and minimize risk," Snappt CEO and co-founder Daniel Berlind said in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS