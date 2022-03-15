Atlanta Attys Rally AAPI Support A Year After Spa Shootings

By Rosie Manins (March 15, 2022, 12:09 PM EDT) -- Atlanta attorneys are fighting to keep momentum in their effort to support Asian American and Pacific Islander victims of crime, as they observe this week the first anniversary of the Atlanta spa shootings in which six women of Asian descent were killed. Partners from the Atlanta offices of Alston & Bird LLP, Eversheds Sutherland, Seyfarth Shaw LLP, Greenberg Traurig LLP and Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP have worked alongside the city's AAPI community to support the families of the shooting victims, set up funds for AAPI victim compensation and education programs and organize anniversary commemorations. They've worked with smaller firms, in-house...

