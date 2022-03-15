PDVSA Says Del. Suit Over $246M Debt Must Be Nixed

By Caroline Simson (March 15, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- PDVSA continued Monday to fight efforts by a creditor owed $246 million to move ahead with litigation in Delaware to enforce the debt, despite a ruling this month from the same judge allowing several cases filed by other creditors of the country to proceed. Venezuela's state-owned oil company argued that in his March 2 opinion, U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark did not address an argument it had raised in its motion to dismiss filed a day earlier — that the litigation filed by the creditor, Red Tree Investments LLC, runs afoul of U.S. sanctions on Caracas since it automatically creates...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS