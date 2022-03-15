KPMG, Investors Reach $35M Deal Over Miller Energy Audit

By Clark Mindock (March 15, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Accounting giant KPMG agreed to pay $35 million to a class of Miller Energy Resources Inc. investors who said the firm helped the now-defunct company falsify financials about oil and gas assets, according to a proposed settlement in Tennessee federal court. The class asked the court to approve the settlement Monday, arguing that the agreement follows an extensive, six-year litigation process that included discovery and lengthy negotiations between the parties. During that six years, the settling parties thoroughly briefed three motions by KPMG to dismiss the case, plaintiffs' class certification motion and others. Because of those extensive and thorough negotiations, the...

