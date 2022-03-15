Litigation Funder Starts US Judgment Enforcement Group

By Sarah Martinson (March 15, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Global litigation financing company Omni Bridgeway said Tuesday that it is launching a U.S. judgment enforcement group in New York with two hires from litigation boutique Bluestone PC and international disputes and investigations firm Kobre & Kim LLP. Jeff Newton from Kobre & Kim and Gabe Bluestone from Bluestone are joining Omni Bridgeway as investment managers and legal counsel, according to the company. Hannah van Roessel — Omni Bridgeway's senior investment manager and director of U.S. enforcement — will lead the group, the company said. Van Roessel has been with Omni Bridgeway for nearly nine years. Andrew Saker, Omni Bridgeway's managing director, CEO and...

