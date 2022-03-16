World Court Rules For Ukraine Over Russian Invasion

By Caroline Simson (March 16, 2022, 11:59 AM EDT) -- The International Court of Justice ordered Russia on Wednesday to halt its invasion of Ukraine amidst allegations that the Kremlin's actions violate international law. "The Russian Federation must, pending the final decision in the case, suspend the military operations that it commenced on 24 February 2022 in the territory of Ukraine," Judge Joan E. Donoghue said while reading out the order. Additionally, the court ordered that Russia "ensure that any military or irregular armed units which may be directed or supported by it, as well as any organizations and persons which may be subject to its control and direction, take no...

