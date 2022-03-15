Outdoor Cos. Tell 10th Circ. To Spare Them From Wage Hike

By Irene Spezzamonte (March 15, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Two outdoor guide companies told the Tenth Circuit that they should not fall under a Biden administration rule increasing the minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 an hour, arguing they aren't government contractors and the rule will hurt them financially. The Colorado River Outfitters Association and Duke Bradford, owner of Arkansas Valley Adventure LLC, urged the appellate court on Monday to overturn a lower court's decision denying their bid for a preliminary injunction, saying they only purchase a permit to operate on federal lands but otherwise don't provide any services to the government. Two outdoor guide companies told the Tenth...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS