House Dems Want Probe Of Contentious USPS Vehicle Deal

By Daniel Wilson (March 15, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- House Oversight Committee Democrats have urged the U.S. Postal Service's Office of Inspector General to investigate the USPS' contentious multibillion-dollar procurement for a fleet of primarily gasoline-powered delivery vehicles, saying they are concerned the deal may have violated environmental law. Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and other committee members sent a letter to the watchdog on Monday asking it to look into whether the USPS' recent environmental impact statement, or EIS, for its Next Generation Delivery Vehicle procurement complied with the National Environmental Policy Act. "The [U.S.] Environmental Protection Agency, the White House Council for Environmental Quality, and numerous environmental...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS