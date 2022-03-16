Texas Panel Won't End Patient's Suit Over Amputation

By Michelle Casady (March 16, 2022, 3:24 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court has declined to end a medical malpractice lawsuit against two doctors alleging a delay in appropriate care resulted in the amputation of a patient's leg, rejecting arguments that the expert reports filed in support of the claims were insufficient. In a ruling issued Tuesday, a three-justice panel of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston sided with patient Natalie Wright, and allowed her claims against Dr. George V. Letsou, Dr. Jackie Lee Mullins and Cardiovascular Center PA to proceed. Letsou, Mullins and Cardiovascular Center had challenged an expert report authored by Dr. Alex Rankin that Wright filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS