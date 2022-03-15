ITC Asks Judge To Clarify Warning To Attys In Motor IP Row

By Alyssa Aquino (March 15, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- An administrative law judge must explain if she was sanctioning the electric motor company and Thompson Coburn LLP legal team behind an intellectual property complaint that she rebuked as misrepresenting opinions as fact, the U.S. International Trade Commission said. In December, Administrative Law Judge MaryJoan McNamara ordered Regal Beloit America Inc. to strike out misleading portions from a complaint accusing East West Manufacturing LLC of violating a consent order. East West abided by its agreement not to import blowers that violated a Regal patent, but Regal's complaint used photos and narrative descriptions that did not match East West's disputed imports, Judge...

