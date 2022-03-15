Senators Push Bill To Clarify NFIP's Pricing Methods

By Eli Flesch (March 15, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency would be required to disclose more information about how it calculates flood insurance premiums through its new risk rating program under a newly proposed bill in the U.S. Senate. S.3829, introduced Monday, includes provisions to require FEMA to provide policyholders with a toolkit to estimate premiums for new construction, as well as a new requirement that the agency disclose how it calculates mitigation credits for property improvements under the National Flood Insurance Program's Risk Rating 2.0 program, according to Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, who sponsored the bill. "The Flood Insurance Pricing Transparency Act would shed light...

