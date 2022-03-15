Patients Sue Chicago Hospital Over Data Breach

By Lauraann Wood (March 15, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A Chicago hospital allegedly exposed more than 115,000 current and former patients and employees to significant data security risks by failing to keep their personal information safe during a December data breach and failing to publicly disclose the hack as soon as possible. The proposed class of patients claimed Friday in state court that South Shore Hospital Corp.'s lack of strong and uniform data security controls left their personal information vulnerable to hackers who accessed and stole their names, addresses, health information and other sensitive data in a December breach. "Making matters worse," the hospital waited two months before notifying only...

