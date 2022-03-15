Auto Parts Biz To Pay $3.1M Penalty Over Emissions Cheating

By Jonathan Capriel (March 15, 2022, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Auto parts manufacturer Power Performance Enterprises Inc. and its top executive have agreed to pay $3.1 million in civil and criminal penalties and plead guilty to violating the Clean Air Act by selling devices that bypassed diesel trucks' emissions control systems, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The company and its founder president Kory B. Willis took a plea agreement and also signed a consent decree that will end criminal litigation filed in California federal court and civil claims in Louisiana federal court. Power Performance Enterprises sold a variety of products, including a "delete tune" or "delete hardware," which specifically...

