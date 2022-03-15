Conn. Judge Revives Aetna Physical Therapy Coverage Fight

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 15, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Connecticut on Tuesday revived a proposed class action alleging Aetna Life Insurance Co. violated federal benefits laws when it denied coverage for a Yale health plan beneficiary's physical therapy using an overly restrictive definition of medical necessity for treatment. U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea ordered the case reopened and gave plaintiff Dennis Curtis another chance to amend his complaint. Curtis, a member of Yale University's health plan, originally sued in 2019, alleging Aetna violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it denied coverage for physical therapy treatments that his doctor said were necessary to recover from...

