Illegal Reentry Law Is Racist, Mexican National Tells 9th Circ.

By Max Jaeger (March 15, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A Mexican national urged the Ninth Circuit on Monday to strike down the law criminalizing reentry to the U.S. after deportation, arguing that congressional reenactments could not purge the law of the racial animus that motivated it nearly a century ago. Manuel Rodrigues-Barios says Section 1326 of the federal immigration statute is unconstitutional because the 1929 law that gave rise to it was fueled by lawmakers' xenophobia. He argues that a California federal court erroneously refused to apply a strong standard of review because it agreed with the government that subsequent reenactments cleansed the law of its original sin. The government...

