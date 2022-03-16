Feds Hope To Resolve Fights Over Broadband On Utility Poles

By Christopher Cole (March 16, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission agreed Wednesday to explore how to resolve disputes between utilities and internet providers over allocating the costs of upgrading utility poles to attach broadband equipment. In an open meeting, the commission voted 4-0 to lay the groundwork for potentially smoother negotiations between broadband providers and utility companies that own infrastructure needed to hook up high-speed internet. Determining who bears the cost of pole upgrades has long been a point of contention. Wednesday's vote tees up possible FCC action down the road to clarify the rules that govern negotiations between internet providers and electric and telephone companies as...

