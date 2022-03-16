Ind. Panel Says Driver Must Face Crash-Related Death Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (March 16, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT) -- An Indianapolis motorist cannot escape a wrongful death suit accusing her of negligently striking a pedestrian and causing injuries that led to a fatal infection, an Indiana state appeals court ruled, saying a jury still might find the driver liable for not doing everything in her power to avoid the crash. While a police report says Shirley Dobbins, the driver of the Chevy Malibu that hit Kenneth Bracken, had the right of way, that does not mean she had a "license to neglect her duty to use ordinary care," the panel said Wednesday. "Dobbins saw the potential hazard ahead of time,"...

