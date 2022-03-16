Dentistry Startup Bilked Investors Out Of $2M, SEC Says

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 16, 2022, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has accused the CEO of a dental technology startup of raising at least $2 million, largely from dentists, under false pretenses by touting revenue streams that weren't in place and misrepresenting development of its products and suggested that the executive wasn't making any money off the endeavor. In the suit filed Tuesday in federal court in Vancouver, Washington, the SEC accused Stephen Alexander Baird and his company, S-Ray Incorporated, of defrauding investors since at least 2018. The SEC described S-Ray as a privately held company with an investor base of about 180 investors, many of...

