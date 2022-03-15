Husband Of 'Real Housewives' Star Sued Over $5.4M Pot Deal

By Katryna Perera (March 15, 2022, 8:56 PM EDT) -- An investment banker married to Aviva Drescher of "The Real Housewives of New York City" and cousins with "The Nanny" star Fran Drescher has been hit with a suit in New York state court alleging he lied about having $5.4 million on hand to buy out a cannabis company. Reid Drescher and his companies — Gateway Privileged Fund LLC, Cape One Management LLC, Hudsie Harver LLC and Spencer Clarke LLC — were sued on Monday by P&S Ventures LLC, a California-based cannabis company. P&S Ventures says Reid Drescher bragged about his relationships with celebrities, including his cousin and wife, and claimed he had...

