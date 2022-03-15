NYC Restaurants, Bars, Hotels Lose Virus Coverage Bids

By Ben Zigterman (March 15, 2022, 10:22 PM EDT) -- New York state judges said Tuesday in separate cases that the Empire State's law is clear on the meaning of "physical loss or damage" when they dismissed COVID-19 coverage suits from bars, restaurants and a hotel operator. Two COVID-19 coverage suits involving New York City bars and restaurants, as well as a hotel operator, were tossed Tuesday by state judges. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) In the suit from a group of New York City bars and restaurants, Judge Leon Ruchelsman said the various insurers, including Acceptance Indemnity Insurance Co., don't owe coverage for losses caused by government orders, whether for partial...

