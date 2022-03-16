State Dept. Greenlights Spain's $950M Helicopters Purchase

By Alyssa Aquino (March 16, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State gave Spain the green light to buy $950 million worth of multimission Seahawk helicopters, according to an agency announcement. The State Department's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the deal would bolster Spain's ability to respond to current and future threats, without altering the region's basic military progress. Congress, which has the final say on whether the arms sale goes through, was informed of the State Department's approval Tuesday. "This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO ally, which is an important...

