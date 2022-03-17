Rural Telecom Group Pushes FCC To Reject Fargo TV Merger

By Christopher Cole (March 17, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A rural broadband group has called on the Federal Communications Commission to turn down a bid to combine two media companies' assets in the Fargo, North Dakota, region, saying the license transfer would run afoul of limits on local ownership. NTCA-The Rural Broadband Association has expressed concern since February that moving assets from Red River Broadcast Co. and KQDS-TV Corp. to Forum Communications Co. would lead to higher fees to retransmit broadcast content. The group also says that would be in addition to Forum owning the region's largest newspaper. The trade group first objected to the consolidation in a Feb. 24...

