Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Trump Staffer Omarosa Fined Over $60K For Ethics Breach

By Hailey Konnath (March 15, 2022, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday hit former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman with a hefty fine, siding with the Justice Department and ruling that she knowingly and willfully violated the Ethics in Government Act by failing to lodge a required financial disclosure after being fired.

U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon fined Omarosa $61,585, the inflation-adjusted statutory maximum at the time the Department of Justice filed its motion. Her years-long failure to comply with the law after numerous written and verbal reminders is a "flagrant" violation that warrants such a penalty, the judge said in his order.

Omarosa, who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!