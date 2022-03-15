Ex-Trump Staffer Omarosa Fined Over $60K For Ethics Breach

By Hailey Konnath (March 15, 2022, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday hit former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman with a hefty fine, siding with the Justice Department and ruling that she knowingly and willfully violated the Ethics in Government Act by failing to lodge a required financial disclosure after being fired. U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon fined Omarosa $61,585, the inflation-adjusted statutory maximum at the time the Department of Justice filed its motion. Her years-long failure to comply with the law after numerous written and verbal reminders is a "flagrant" violation that warrants such a penalty, the judge said in his order. Omarosa, who...

