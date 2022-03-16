Ill. Panel Preserves Society Insurance's Win In COVID-19 Suit

By Ben Zigterman (March 16, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- In the first appellate court ruling on a COVID-19 coverage suit in Illinois, a panel upheld the rejection of a cafe's suit against Society Insurance Co. Neither the presence of the coronavirus nor government shutdown orders caused direct physical loss or damage at South Elgin-based Sweet Berry Café, the panel said Tuesday in a case that drew amicus briefs from the American Property Casualty Insurance Association and the Restaurant Law Center. An Illinois appellate court became the first one in the state to issue a COVID-19 coverage decision when it shot down a cafe's suit against Society Insurance. (Lightspruch / iStock.com)...

