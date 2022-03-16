DiCello Levitt Adds Cyber Partner, 7th Labaton Sucharow Hire

By Xiumei Dong (March 16, 2022, 2:18 PM EDT) -- Chicago-based plaintiffs firm DiCello Levitt Gutzler LLC has announced that it's hired a partner specializing in data privacy and cybersecurity from Labaton Sucharow LLP, marking the seventh lawyer it has lured in recent weeks from the New York securities law firm. Corban Rhodes, who has spent the past decade at Labaton Sucharow, will join DiCello Levitt's New York office on April 5 as a partner in its privacy, technology and cybersecurity practice group, the firm said Tuesday. His arrival follows six of his former colleagues who also joined the firm's New York office last week to help expand its antitrust and...

