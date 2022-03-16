Conn. Judge Dismisses Suit By Ex-Client Of Adler Pollock

By Clarice Silber (March 16, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge has granted Adler Pollock & Sheehan PC's bid to throw out a lawsuit from a former client and investment fund manager who holds the law firm and one of its attorneys responsible for an $11.9 million jury verdict against him. U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley on Tuesday dismissed the lawsuit against the firm and former partner Michael Gilleran, noting that the defendants argue Aashish Kalra's claims should be dismissed because Connecticut law does not recognize a claim for contribution or indemnification among intentional tortfeasors. Wiggin and Dana LLP, representing Adler Pollock and Gilleran, declined to comment...

