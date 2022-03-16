Investors Fight Blackstone-Tied Cos.' $1.9B Merger Vote

By Jeff Montgomery (March 16, 2022, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Stockholders of Blackstone-controlled Falcon Minerals Corp. have challenged plans for the company's $1.9 billion all-stock merger with another Blackstone-tied energy business, asking the Delaware Chancery Court to block a vote on the deal until potential conflicts are fully disclosed. The proposed class suit, filed Tuesday by stockholder Diana Allen and D. Allen Enterprises LLC, asked the court to intervene so voting investors could be fully informed on The Blackstone Group's interest and involvement in the deal to merge Falcon with Desert Peak Minerals. Blackstone has substantial investments on both sides of the transaction and chooses nominees for six of eight Falcon...

