Dollar Tree Hit With Federal Grand Jury Subpoena Over Pests

By Hailey Konnath (March 15, 2022, 10:31 PM EDT) -- Dollar Tree Inc. said Tuesday that the Eastern District of Arkansas has issued a federal grand jury subpoena seeking more information on pests and sanitation at the company's facilities, a disclosure that comes about a month after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration revealed a rodent infestation at a distribution center. Dollar Tree disclosed the subpoena in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, it said the government is after documents and records "pertaining to pests, sanitation and compliance with law regarding certain of our procedures and products." "We intend to cooperate fully with the subpoena and any...

