Lawyers Win Slice Of Flight Delay Claims At Top UK Court

By Christopher Crosby (March 16, 2022, 11:47 AM GMT) -- A law firm processing claims against Ryanair for flight delays can take a cut of compensation paid to passengers, the U.K. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday, a decision that the court's majority said will ensure consumers have access to justice. The law firm is entitled to liens on Ryanair's payouts to consumers as compensation for its legal services in moving the claims forward, the Supreme Court has said. (iStock.com/Dominic Hall) Bott & Co. Solicitors is entitled to liens on the budget airline's payouts to consumers as compensation for the legal services the firm carried out in moving the claims forward, a...

