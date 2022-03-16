Smartsheet Says Insurers Must Cover Securities Dispute

By Ganesh Setty (March 16, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Smartsheet Inc. urged a Washington federal court to declare that a Chubb unit and a raft of other excess insurers have defense and indemnity obligations to the software company in a series of actions over an investor's purchase of shares cheaper than those offered less than a year later in Smartsheet's initial public offering. The company said Tuesday in a complaint against its primary insurer, Federal Insurance Co., and its seven excess insurers that they should have granted coverage for the underlying shareholder actions with one of two insurance towers it purchased with a cumulative limit of $30 million. Smartsheet further singled...

