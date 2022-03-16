Ga. Supreme Court Elects New Chief Justice

By Emily Sides (March 16, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court has tapped Presiding Justice Michael P. Boggs to replace Chief Justice David E. Nahmias when he retires in mid-July. Justice Boggs will be taking over the role of chief justice after having served on the court since 2016, when then-Gov. Nathan Deal appointed him. He currently leads a committee that has been tasked with awarding $110 million of pandemic-related federal funds to state courts. The court also named Justice Nels S.D. Peterson to serve as the next presiding justice. Justice Boggs and Justice Peterson will serve as chair and vice chair, respectively, of the 28-member Judicial Council...

