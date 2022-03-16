India, Indonesia Face EU Subsidy Duties On Steel Exports

By Grace Dixon (March 16, 2022, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The European Union found Wednesday that Indian and Indonesian producers of cold-rolled stainless steel products were on the receiving end of various Chinese subsidies, tagging producers with countervailing duty rates up to 7.5% and 21.4%, respectively. The EU wrapped up its yearlong probe into whether the two countries pawned off the steel products, typically used for home appliances and metal furniture, at unfairly low prices with the aid of various subsidies including duty exemption schemes, tax incentives, subsidized inputs and financial assistance from China. The subsidy investigation is only the second time the EU has taken aim at the Chinese government's provision...

