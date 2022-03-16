Virus Whistleblower Suit Short On Specifics, NJ Officials Say

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 16, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's acting attorney general and Gov. Phil Murphy's top aide have each called on a state court to toss a former health official's whistleblower lawsuit over alleged coronavirus testing favoritism, arguing that the claims don't spell out their supposed wrongdoing. In dismissal briefs filed Tuesday, acting New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin and Murphy's Chief of Staff George Helmy said the latest version of the lawsuit by onetime Assistant Department of Health Commissioner Christopher Neuwirth can't stick. Neuwirth claims he was fired after complaining that he was asked as a "favor" to use scarce COVID-19 testing supplies for Helmy's relatives....

