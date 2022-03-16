3 Bills To Watch As Ga. Lawmakers Race To Finish Session

By Rosie Manins (March 16, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Georgia lawmakers are set to act on legislation to streamline the process for seeking appellate reviews of cases, expand the scope of so-called damages apportionment, and strengthen expert evidence standards as they race to pass new laws in the final days of their session. The Georgia General Assembly marked "Crossover Day" this week, which is the deadline for bills to pass out of their original chamber and cross to the other in order to remain viable. Peach State lawmakers have 11 more legislative days in the session before "Sine Die," the last day, on April 4. Widespread bipartisan support for a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS